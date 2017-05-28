Business & Real Estate

May 28, 2017 7:49 AM

Carbon cap rule in Washington faces legal challenge

By PHUONG LE Associated Press
SEATTLE

Even as the Trump administration seeks to roll back Obama-era rules to curb greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants, Washington state is forging ahead with its own rules to cap carbon pollution from large polluters.

But the state faces legal challenges as it begins requiring large industrial facilities to gradually reduce carbon emissions over time to combat climate change.

Four natural gas utilities and eight industry groups are seeking to invalidate the state's so-called clean air rule, which took effect in January and affects facilities such as fuel and natural gas distributors, oil refineries and manufacturers.

A Thurston County Superior Court judge is set to hear arguments Friday related to one aspect of the case. Arguments on the merits of the challenge are expected later.

