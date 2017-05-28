Michigan lawmakers mull tax credits for charitable donations

Some Republicans in the Michigan Senate are hoping to restore tax credits eliminated six years ago that benefited taxpayers who made charitable donations to food banks, homeless shelters and certain nonprofits.
Republican Gov. Rick Snyder and the GOP-led Legislature ended the tax credits in 2011 to help balance the state's budget.
But Senate Republicans have introduced bills seeking to restore the tax credits for donations to nonprofits that include community foundations, food banks and shelters, community colleges, museums, as well as expenses associated with adoptions.
Republican state Sen. Goeff Hansen of Hart said he believes it's time to restore the tax credits to help Michigan's nonprofits and people who adopt children now that Michigan's financial picture has improved.
"I really feel that we need to make sure that we help people with their adoptions because there's a large cost for that. It won't cost the state much and it's a huge help to people who want to adopt," he told the Detroit Free Press (http://on.freep.com/2s49de1 ).
Democrats have introduced bills to restore the tax credits every legislative session since they were eliminated in 2011. But both last year and this year, those bills have been sponsored by Republicans. Last year, the bills were approved in a Senate committee, but they never got a vote in the full Senate or House of Representatives.
Testimony on last year's legislation indicated that restoring the tax credits would cost Michigan about $50 million.
Some Michigan charitable organizations reported declines in donations after the tax credits were ended. They include the Coalition on Temporary Shelter, the Detroit Rescue Mission, Gleaners Community Food Bank and Detroit Public Television.
