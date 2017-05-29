French president flexes diplomatic muscles in Putin meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a G7 closing news conference in the Sicilian town of Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Andrew Medichini
AP Photo
Demonstrators hold a banner with photos of Putin and late Libyan leader Col. Moammar Gadhafi reading "Putin, Gadhafi is waiting for you" during a gathering at Trocadero next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Sunday, May 28, 2017 to protest against the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in France. French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Putin on May 29, 2017, in Versailles, for talks on Syria and Ukraine.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
Demonstrators hold flags and a banner reading "No to Russian agression" and "Unity makes strength" during a gathering at Trocadero next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Sunday, May 28, 2017 to protest against the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in France. French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Putin on May 29, 2017, in Versailles, for talks on Syria and Ukraine.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
Demonstrators hold flags and a banner reading "No to Russian agression" during a gathering at Trocadero next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Sunday, May 28, 2017 to protest against the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in France. French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Putin on May 29, 2017, in Versailles, for talks on Syria and Ukraine.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
Demonstrators hold flags during a gathering at Trocadero next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Sunday, May 28, 2017 to protest against the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in France. French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Putin on May 29, 2017, in Versailles, for talks on Syria and Ukraine.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
The red carpet is set up prior to the welcoming ceremony between French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart at the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, France, Monday, May 29, 2017. Monday's meeting comes in the wake of the Group of Seven's summit over the weekend where relations with Russia were part of the agenda, making Macron the first Western leader to speak to Putin after the talks.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
Francois Mori
AP Photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, is welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, France, Monday, May 29, 2017. Monday's meeting comes in the wake of the Group of Seven's summit over the weekend where relations with Russia were part of the agenda, making Macron the first Western leader to speak to Putin after the talks.
Alexander Zemlianichenko, pool
AP Photo
President Emmanuel Macron, right, shakes hands with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as they meet for talks before the opening of an exhibition marking 300 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries at Palace of Versailles in Versailles, near Paris, France, Monday, May 29, 2017. Monday's meeting comes in the wake of the Group of Seven's summit over the weekend where relations with Russia were part of the agenda, making Macron the first Western leader to speak to Putin after the talks.
Pool Photo via AP
Philippe Wojazer
French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin arrive at the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, France, Monday, May 29, 2017. Monday's meeting comes in the wake of the Group of Seven's summit over the weekend where relations with Russia were part of the agenda, making Macron the first Western leader to speak to Putin after the talks.
Francois Mori, pool
AP Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Galerie des Batailles
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks at a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Palace of Versailles as they meet for talks before the opening of an exhibition marking 300 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries, in Versailles, near Paris, France, Monday, May 29, 2017. Monday's meeting comes in the wake of the Group of Seven's summit over the weekend where relations with Russia were part of the agenda, making Macron the first Western leader to speak to Putin after the talks.
Alexander Zemlianichenko, pool
AP Photo
Alexander Zemlianichenko, pool
AP Photo
Alexander Zemlianichenko, pool
AP Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose in the garden of the Versailles Palace following their meeting in Versailles, near Paris, France, Monday, May 29, 2017. Monday's meeting comes in the wake of the Group of Seven's summit over the weekend where relations with Russia were part of the agenda, making Macron the first Western leader to speak to Putin after the talks.
Francois Mori, pool
AP Photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks at a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles as they meet for talks before the opening of an exhibition marking 300 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries, in Versailles, near Paris, France, Monday, May 29, 2017. Monday's meeting comes in the wake of the Group of Seven's summit over the weekend where relations with Russia were part of the agenda, making Macron the first Western leader to speak to Putin after the talks.
Alexander Zemlianichenko, pool
AP Photo
Alexander Zemlianichenko, pool
AP Photo
Alexander Zemlianichenko, pool
AP Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk in the Galerie des Batailles
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk in the Galerie des Batailles
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk in the Galerie des Batailles
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Galerie des Batailles
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Galerie des Batailles
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Galerie des Batailles
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Galerie des Batailles
Francois Mori
AP Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint press conference at the Versailles Palace following their meeting before the opening of an exhibition marking 300 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries, in Versailles, near Paris, France, Monday, May 29, 2017. Monday's meeting comes in the wake of the Group of Seven's summit over the weekend where relations with Russia were part of the agenda, making Macron the first Western leader to speak to Putin after the talks.
Pool Photo via AP
Stephane de Sakutin
Pool Photo via AP
Stephane de Sakutin
Pool Photo via AP
Stephane de Sakutin
Alexander Zemlianichenko, pool
AP Photo
Pool Photo via AP
Stephane de Sakutin
Alexander Zemlianichenko, pool
AP Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Galerie des Batailles
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, signs the golden book while French President Emmanuel Macron looks on, while visiting an exhibition about Russian emperor Peter the Great at the Grand Trianon after a working meeting at the Versailles Palace near Paris, France, Monday, May 29, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Etienne Laurent
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, drives an electric golf car with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the garden of the Versailles Palace following their meeting in Versailles, near Paris, France, Monday, May 29, 2017. Macron said he had "extremely frank, direct" talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, pushing for cooperation on Syria and against the Islamic State group but also launching an extraordinary attack on two Russian media outlets he accused of spreading "lying propaganda."
Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Alexei Nikolsky
Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Alexei Nikolsky
Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Alexei Nikolsky
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, center left, leave the Grand Trianon after visiting an exhibition about Russian emperor Peter the Great at the Versailles Palace near Paris, France, Monday, May 29, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Etienne Laurent
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, 2nd right, visit an exhibition about Russian emperor Peter the Great at the Grand Trianon after a working meeting at the Versailles Palace near Paris, France, Monday, May 29, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Etienne Laurent
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin visit an exhibition about Russian emperor Peter the Great at the Grand Trianon after a working meeting at the Versailles Palace near Paris, France, Monday, May 29, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Etienne Laurent
