Montenegro official prevented from traveling through Moscow

FILE - A Friday, Oct. 27, 2000 file photo of Miodrag Vukovic, President of the ruling Montenegrin DPS Democratic Party of Socialists) at the news conference in Podgorica, Montenegro. Lawmaker Vukovic says he was kept overnight in a transit zone at Domodedovo International Airport in Moscow while on his way to an international meeting in Belarus. He returned to Montenegro on Monday, May 29, 2017. The Montenegrin Foreign Ministry says the incident “represents a breach of basic international rules and diplomatic practices.”