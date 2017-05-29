Program to give Maine's veterans a chance to learn farming

A program designed to help military veterans learn farming skills is coming to Maine this summer.
The National Center for Appropriate Technology and United Farmer Veterans of Maine are bringing the "Armed to Farm" training program to the state. The groups are currently accepting applications from veterans who want to attend a week-long training session in Bangor, Maine, in August.
The state Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says the program helps veterans and their spouses to learn small-scale farming. The program covers everything from record keeping and marketing to livestock production.
Applications are due by July 12.
