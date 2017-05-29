Eurozone's top banker: stimulus needed despite higher growth

FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi attends a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany. The head of the European Central Bank says while the economy of the 19-nation eurozone is improving, it still needs substantial stimulus. At a parliamentary hearing Monday, May 29, 2017 in Brussels, Mario Draghi said "the economic upswing is becoming increasingly solid and continues to broaden across sectors and countries." Michael Probst, file AP Photo