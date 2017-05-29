The Latest: Illinois House OK's state purchasing changes

The Latest on Illinois state legislative action in Springfield (all times local):
3:30 p.m.
The Illinois House has unanimously approved changes to state purchasing laws that tighten changes enacted in 2009 after former Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich was impeached and imprisoned for political corruption.
The vote Monday on Rep. Al Riley's legislation was 114-0. The Olympia Fields Democrat took a measure that began as the Senate's "grand bargain" budget compromise and added information he received from statewide hearings he initiated last winter.
The Illinois Senate measure tweaked 2009 rules determined to be overly burdensome. It allows state purchasing cooperation with federal agencies and consortiums. It makes it easier for vendors to register and submit a bid.
Riley's changes address the use of soybean and vegetable oil ink, sanctions against violations of the law, and making sure minority and women-owned businesses who believe they've been unfairly treated have their grievances heard.
1:55 p.m.
The Illinois House has approved a plan that prevents what advocates say is harassment of undocumented immigrants.
The so-called TRUST Act was approved 62-49 Monday. It requires a criminal warrant before federal authorities pursue undocumented immigrants.
But Rep. Emanuel "Chris" Welch softened the legislation with input from local police organizations. The Hillside Democrat says police were concerned with earlier legislation which forbid them from participating with federal authorities unless there was a criminal warrant.
But it still prohibits local jails from holding people on immigration detainers so that federal officials may pick them up for possible deportation.
Republicans complained immigration is a federal issue. Proponents argue it's not a crime to be in the country illegally and many work and pay taxes.
The measure must return to the Senate.
The bill is SB31 .
12:55 a.m.
The Illinois House plans to continue debating a proposed income tax increase as the Senate returns to the question of a property tax freeze.
The House has committee hearings scheduled Monday to continue reviewing the $37 billion budget plan the Senate approved. It includes $5.4 billion in revenue raised mostly by a 32 percent increase in the personal income tax rate from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent.
The Senate sent the plan to the House last week. It also includes $3 billion in spending reductions.
But Republicans are not on board. GOP members in the Senate say Democrats reneged on a deal to trade a tax increase for structural changes Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has demanded.
One involves a property tax freeze. Senate Democrats say they'll still consider one.
