Business & Real Estate

May 30, 2017 2:31 AM

GOP leaders set spending without Snyder amid pension impasse

The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

Lawmakers are ramping up work on the state budget after cutting Gov. Rick Snyder out of talks.

Republican leaders over the weekend set "target" spending levels — a key step needed before the House and Senate this week can start ironing out differences in a $55 billion spending plan. The leaders proceeded despite an impasse with the Republican governor over closing the pension system to newly hired school employees.

Their plan would spend or save $475 million less than Snyder proposed. It would use the money to pay transition costs to make new teachers eligible for a 401(k) only and not a hybrid pension/401(k) plan. Snyder opposes the switch.

The last time top lawmakers signed a target agreement without a governor was 2009, when Democrat Jennifer Granholm was in office.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Take a walk through Harry Styles', Blink-182 drummer's homes

Take a walk through Harry Styles', Blink-182 drummer's homes 1:24

Take a walk through Harry Styles', Blink-182 drummer's homes
Go inside the Beacon public art project in Sacramento 1:48

Go inside the Beacon public art project in Sacramento
New ownership and name change coming soon to Twelve Rounds Brewery 1:24

New ownership and name change coming soon to Twelve Rounds Brewery

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos