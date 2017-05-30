Probe opens of 19 French MPs in European Parliament

FILE - In this Monday, May 22, 2017 file photo, French Minister for European Affairs Marielle de Sarnez gestures to photographers during a round table meeting of general affairs ministers in Brussels, Belgium. The Paris prosecutor's office says it has opened an investigation into 19 French members of the European parliament after one of their colleagues, from far-right National Front, claimed that they used aides for political activity in France while they were on the parliament's payroll. It wouldn't name any of them but confirmed that new French minister of European affairs Marielle de Sarnez filed a slander complaint against the NF's MEP who initiated the report to the prosecutor. Virginia Mayo, File AP Photo