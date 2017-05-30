Former McCrory budget chief Heath running for appeals court

The state budget director at the tail end of Gov. Pat McCrory's administration is running for the North Carolina Court of Appeals next year.
Andrew Heath announced his candidacy Tuesday. He's now a special Superior Court judge, confirmed by the General Assembly last December after McCrory nominated him to be a judge following almost a year as budget director. Heath also previously was chairman of the quasi-judicial North Carolina Industrial Commission.
A news release from Heath says the registered Republican intends to run for the seat recently vacated by Judge Doug McCullough. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper appointed former appeals court judge John Arrowood to fill McCullough's position. The seat is up for a new eight-year term in November 2018.
A new law makes appeals court races officially partisan elections again.
Comments