Talks stall on Kansas bill over concealed guns in hospitals

Negotiations appear to have stalled over a proposal in the Kansas Legislature aimed at keeping concealed guns out of public hospitals and other health care facilities.
The talks Tuesday involved the National Rifle Association and the University of Kansas Health System and the university's Kansas City, Kansas, teaching hospital.
The Senate postponed a debate on the bill to see whether talks bore fruit. Multiple sources said they had not.
A 2013 law requires public health facilities to allow concealed guns into their buildings starting in July unless the buildings have security such as metal detectors or guards. The measure would grant a permanent exemption to state hospitals, other public hospitals, mental health centers, some nursing homes, the KU health system and the teaching hospital.
The NRA wants a narrower bill.
Comments