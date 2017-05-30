Business & Real Estate

May 30, 2017 1:45 PM

Northeastern Illinois cutting jobs as budget woes drag on

The Associated Press
Northeastern Illinois University will lay off workers to cope with an Illinois budget impasse that has reduced state funding.

The university announced Tuesday it will eliminate about 180 full-time jobs in the coming weeks.

Interim President Richard Helldobler says 130 of those who will receive layoff notices are civil service employees. The remainder will be administrative professionals.

Helldobler says the move is expected to reduce a $10.8 million shortfall by $9 million through September. He says the school on Chicago's North Side has been pushed to the limit by the lack of state funding.

Since the start of budget battle between legislative Democrats and Gov. Bruce Rauner, Illinois public universities have received state funding only through two stop-gap bills endorsed last summer.

Earlier this year, the university instituted a couple of temporary shutdowns and furloughed employees to deal with the lack of state funding.

