May 30, 2017 1:49 PM

Report: Quarter of Kansas wheat in poor, very poor condition

The Associated Press
WICHITA, Kan.

The latest government update shows a quarter of the winter wheat crop in Kansas is in poor to very poor condition.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service on Tuesday reported that 30 percent of the state's wheat is rated in fair condition. About 38 percent is in good and 7 percent in excellent condition.

Wheat coloring is at 39 percent.

The agency says that hail in northwestern Kansas has damaged some wheat and recently planted spring crops. The southern half of the state was mostly dry this past week while areas in the north got up to two inches of rain.

About 82 percent of the state's corn crop has now been planted statewide. Soybean planting is at the 41 percent mark. Sorghum seeding is 11 percent complete.

