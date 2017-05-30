'Pink slime' defamation trial set to start in South Dakota

FILE - This March 29, 2012, file photo, shows the beef product that critics call "pink slime" during a plant tour of Beef Products Inc. in South Sioux City, Neb. Jury selection is set to start Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in a defamation case over ABC news reports on a South Dakota meat producer's lean, finely textured beef product, which critics dubbed "pink slime." Dakota Dunes-based Beef Products Inc. sued the TV network in 2012. It says ABC misled consumers into believing the product is unsafe, leading to layoffs and plant closures. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo