Lawmaker not giving up on cutting surprise medical bills

A Nevada lawmaker is changing strategies after a decade of negotiations with hospitals and insurance companies have failed to produce a statewide policy banning surprise medical bills.
Democratic Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton of Las Vegas said Tuesday it is time for voters to weigh in on a proposal to cut out-of-network hospital costs.
Supporters at a legislative hearing told stories of facing mountains of debt and hardship after they were taken unwittingly to hospitals that did not accept their insurance.
Assembly Joint Resolution 14 would ask voters in 2020 to cap the amount that insured patients could be charged out of network at 150 percent of the Medicare or other federal reimbursement rate.
That's considerably lower than previously discussed this session .
Five hospital executives say the rate would cripple services and lead to facility closures.
Comments