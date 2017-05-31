DHS director to retire amid criticism over child abuse cases

The head of the Iowa Department of Human Services announced Wednesday he's retiring, a move that comes amid criticism of the agency's handling of alleged child abuse cases.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a press release that Charles Palmer notified her he would retire effective June 16. No interim director was announced in the release, and a job posting for the position was included.
"Chuck has been a dedicated public servant who has spent his life trying to improve the lives of Iowans," Reynolds said in a statement.
The department has been scrutinized for months over its handling of alleged child abuse cases, particularly cases involving the deaths of two teenage girls. Natalie Finn, a 16-year-old from West Des Moines, was found dead in her home in October. Sabrina Ray, also 16, was found dead in her Perry home in May.
Both girls had been monitored by the department before their deaths, according to state lawmakers. The adoptive parents of both girls face charges in connection with the deaths.
Palmer was also at the helm of the department last year when it privatized the state's Medicaid program for the poor and disabled. Health care advocates criticized the move, which did not have legislative approval, arguing that patients were being denied coverage and providers were facing issues with reimbursements. The department and representatives for the three private insurance companies overseeing the program said such complaints were not systemic.
The press release announcing Palmer's retirement doesn't address the child abuse cases or the issues with Medicaid. But Democrats called the retirement an opportunity to address budget shortfalls, a smaller staff taking on higher caseloads and lack of oversight within the agency. They said the governor should select a replacement to work on both sides of the aisle amid ongoing criticism to the agency.
Sen. Matt McCoy, D-Des Moines, led informal legislative meetings this session on DHS and its oversight of children. He said a new director should comprehensively evaluate all senior management to deal with any remaining problems in child welfare.
"This is only a victory if the new governor demands accountability from DHS," he said. "I believe strongly that the problem starts at the top, but also, problems exist and are systematic within the management team that remains."
Palmer ran the department from 1989 to 1999 under former Gov. Terry Branstad. He returned in 2011 when Branstad was re-elected. His exit at the start of Reynolds' time as governor may signal mounting pressure for the new governor to respond to the deaths.
"We should continually be asking ourselves what we can do different," she said at a Tuesday press conference when asked about the agency. "There will be a thorough overview, oversight of existing policies and procedures."
Sen. Michael Breitbach, a Republican from Strawberry Point who will lead a joint oversight committee to look into DHS, said the position will be hard to fill.
"It's an opportunity for DHS to do some self-examination and look and see what areas they are doing well at and if there are any areas where they need improvement," he said.
