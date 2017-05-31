Montenegro PM: Russia's acts 'destructive and primitive'

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 file photo, Montenegro's Prime Minister Dusko Markovic listens to his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, not pictured, during a press conference after talks at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia. Montenegro's prime minister has called Russia's expulsion of a Montenegrin official "destructive and primitive" and stressed it won't change the tiny Balkan state's pro-Western course. Darko Vojinovic, File AP Photo