Correction: New Jersey Governor's Race-Spending story

In a story May 31 about campaign finance filings in New Jersey's governor's race, The Associated Press reported erroneously, based on information from the state's campaign finance database, the amount that Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy has donated to himself. He has donated more than $15 million, not nearly $22 million.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Democratic front-runner keeps huge money edge in New Jersey
New figures show the wealthy Democratic front-runner in the primary race for New Jersey governor has spent more than five times as much as his rivals
By MICHAEL CATALINI
Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The wealthy Democratic front-runner in the primary race for New Jersey governor has spent more than five times as much as his rivals combined, according to new data released on Wednesday, but he has promised to limit spending if he wins the June 6 primary.
Phil Murphy has spent $20.1 million ahead of Tuesday's primary, compared with his five rivals' combined $3.8 million, according to Election Law Enforcement Commission figures.
Murphy spokeswoman Julie Roginsky said he would participate in the state's public financing program if he wins the primary. She declined to say what led Murphy to the decision.
Murphy earlier declined to respond to Democratic rival Jim Johnson's call that he adhere to a spending cap in the primary. If Murphy wins the primary and joins the program, he would face a cap of $9.3 million in potential public funds with a spending limit of $13.8 million in the general election campaign.
The latest campaign data is in keeping with a race-long trend that has seen Murphy outspend his rivals. Murphy has contributed more than $15 million to his campaign, according to the commission's database.
Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs executive and Obama administration ambassador to Germany, has about $1 million on hand heading into the final stretch.
Polls show Murphy is leading in the race against rivals Bill Brennan, Jim Johnson, state Sen. Ray Lesniak, Assemblyman John Wisniewski and Tenafly council member Mark Zinna.
After Murphy, Johnson has the most cash on hand at about $787,000, followed by Lesniak with $113,000 and Wisniewski with $109,000.
On the Republican side, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno is the biggest spender at about $2 million in the five-person field. Leading rival Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli has spent $1.4 million, so far.
Guadagno has $867,000 on hand, compared with Ciattarelli's roughly $164,000. Guadagno is leading Ciattarelli, Nutley Commissioner Steve Rogers, Joseph "Rudy" Rullo and Hirsh Singh in polls.
Both Murphy and Guadagno have spent most of the money on media advertising, records show.
Wednesday's report comes just under a week until Democratic and Republican voters choose their party's candidate. GOP Gov. Chris Christie is term-limited.
The state's public matching fund program dates to 1974 and allows candidates to get $2 in public cash for every $1 raised. Candidates must raise $430,000 to qualify for public cash.
Matching funds are financed through donations from state income tax forms and through the general fund.
The race has become negative as primary day approaches. Murphy's rivals are bashing him in television ads as a Wall Street executive who used his wealth to buy influence. Murphy, during debates, has responded that he's proud of his time at Goldman and that he worked hard to win the backing of most of the state's Democratic establishment.
On the GOP side, Ciattarelli and Guadagno have also exchanged blows. The two-term lieutenant governor has called Ciattarelli "high tax Jack," citing his plan that includes a tax hike on the wealthy. Ciattarelli has called Guadagno a hypocrite for standing alongside Christie until recently, when she's distanced herself from him.
