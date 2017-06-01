Tweet That: #covfefe signals @realDonaldTrump is back

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. For more than a week, the tweets from @realDonaldTrump were, well, boring. Throughout his first big foreign trip last week, Trump's tweets had the vibe of a garden-variety politician: statements of solidarity with world leaders, retweets of his wife's visits with students and sick children, video clips from arrival statements and formal ceremonies, photos of official dinners. Well, Twitterverse, he's back. Andrew Harnik AP Photo