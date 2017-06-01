White House grants 14 ethics waivers to staff

FILE - In this May 10, 2017 file photo, Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, speaks during an interview outside the White House, in Washington. The White House on May 31 posted on its website ethics waivers granted to four ex-lobbyists and numerous others who have joined government. In all, the White House has granted 14 ethics waivers. Conway is permitted under an ethics waiver issued to her to contact and interact with clients of her political polling company. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo