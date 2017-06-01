Business & Real Estate

June 01, 2017 9:40 AM

License dispute could delay Nevada recreational pot sales

The Associated Press
RENO, Nev.

The July start of Nevada's recreational marijuana sales could be delayed after a group of alcohol distributors filed a legal challenge to a licensing deadline, arguing they have the first rights to distribute recreational pot.

A judge in Carson City on Tuesday evening sided with the alcohol distributors and barred Nevada's Department of Taxation from enforcing a May 31 deadline to apply for marijuana distribution licenses.

The ballot initiative legalizing pot in Nevada gave liquor distributors first dibs on licenses to act as middle-men between marijuana growers, producers and retailers.

Nevada officials said there wasn't enough interest from alcohol wholesalers so medical marijuana license holders were allowed to apply.

A lawyer for the liquor distributors told Reno Gazette-Journal (http://on.rgj.com/2rJxeKa ) that dozens of distributors were interested but state officials withdrew applications amid worries about conflicts with federal law.

This story has been to cite a liquor lawyer's interview with the Reno Gazette-Journal.

