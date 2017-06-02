Russia's President Vladimir Putin, foreground left, shakes hands with Myron Brilliant, executive vice president and head of International Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, at the Russia-USA Business Dialogue discussion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 2, 2017.
Business & Real Estate

June 02, 2017 6:45 AM

The Latest: Putin avoids criticizing Trump climate decision

The Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia

The Latest on St. Petersburg economic forum (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to assuage concerns caused by President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, calling for a constructive dialogue on efforts needed to curb global warming.

Speaking Friday at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Putin avoided criticizing Trump for the move that has caused international opprobrium.

He underlined the importance of the Paris climate accord, but noted that it's a framework agreement offering a broad room for maneuver for each signatory nation.

Putin also said that Trump's promise to negotiate new conditions for the U.S. leaves hope for reaching a compromise before the Paris deal is set to take effect in 2021. Putin added that U.S. participation is essential for the success of global efforts.

___

3 p.m.

President Vladimir Putin has urged U.S. businessmen to use their influence to help normalize Russia-U.S. relations.

Speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Putin said relations between Moscow and Washington are now at their lowest point since Cold War times.

During a panel meeting, Putin called on the U.S. participants of the forum to "help restore a normal political dialogue ... help a newly elected president and new administration."

He also pledged to help improve conditions for U.S. business in Russia.

Russia's hopes for better ties with President Donald Trump's administration have been dashed by the congressional and FBI investigations into the Trump campaign's ties with Russia.

