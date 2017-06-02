Colorado: Industry complying with tests after gas blast

Colorado regulators say the energy industry appears to be complying with state-ordered inspections of oil and gas pipelines after a natural gas explosion killed two people.
Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission spokesman Todd Hartman said Friday a majority of operators submitted reports by a May 30 deadline on their inspections and locations of oil and gas flow lines.
Flow lines connect wells to storage tanks and other collection points. Hartman says the state has processed information associated with more than 16,000 wells.
The state ordered inspections of pipelines within 1,000 feet (300 meters) of buildings after the April 17 explosion in the town of Firestone. Investigators blamed the explosion on odorless, unrefined gas from a small severed pipeline.
Operators also must test flow lines for leaks by June 30.
