Pentagon chief turns up heat on North Korea and China

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis pauses as he waits to give a speech about "The United States and Asia-Pacific Security" at the first plenary session at the International Institute for Strategic Studies

IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, Saturday, June 3, 2017 in Singapore. North Korea is accelerating its push to acquire a nuclear-armed missile capable of threatening the United States and other nations, and the U.S. regards this as a "clear and present danger," Mattis said.