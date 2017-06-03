Business & Real Estate

June 03, 2017 6:41 AM

Political shift, hospital's fears hand NRA defeat in Kansas

By JOHN HANNA AP Political Writer
TOPEKA, Kan.

Kansas lawmakers' approval of a measure meant to keep concealed guns out of hospitals is a testament to how much the Republican-controlled Legislature shifted to the left in last year's elections.

Kansas has been a testing ground for gun-rights advocates' favored policies. But state lawmakers this past week bucked the National Rifle Association by rewriting a 2013 concealed-carry law.

The action also shows that even some conservatives who normally vote with the NRA paid particular attention to the concerns of the University of Kansas Health System.

Like other health care facilities, it faced a July 1 deadline to make potentially expensive security upgrades or to allow concealed guns. It sought a change. Its worries featured prominently in the debate.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month

Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month 2:28

Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month
This Malibu summer rental is yours for $25K per month, landlord is Leonardo DiCaprio 0:53

This Malibu summer rental is yours for $25K per month, landlord is Leonardo DiCaprio
Take a walk through Harry Styles', Blink-182 drummer's homes 1:24

Take a walk through Harry Styles', Blink-182 drummer's homes

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos