The Latest: In Iowa, Pence backs up Trump's economic efforts

Gov. Kim Reynolds, left, and Sen. Joni Ernst wave to the crowd as Reynolds takes the stage during the governor's Inaugural Celebration hosted by the Republican Party of Iowa, Friday, June 2, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa. The unofficial inaugural event raises money for the Republican Party, a strategic move that highlights the GOP's focus on the upcoming midterm election and Reynolds' anticipated gubernatorial run. The Des Moines Register via AP Michael Zamora