The Latest: Superintendent thanks Sandoval for proposal

The Latest on Washoe County School District Funding (all times local):
4:30 p.m.
Washoe County School District officials are thanking Gov. Brian Sandoval for his proposal asking the Nevada Legislature to provide additional state funding to help the district avoid budget cuts affecting students and teachers.
Sandoval on Saturday called on the Legislature to provide so-called "bridge funding" of an unspecified amount to provide the district time to reconsider its next two budgets in light of a newly projected reduction in state funding.
District Superintendent Traci Davis says she's grateful to Sandoval and that she hopes lawmakers will approve Sandoval's funding proposal.
District officials have said they were shocked to learn in the past week that a new state funding formula would result in district shortfalls of at least $6.6 million in each of each of the next two fiscal years.
___
2:35 p.m.
Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is urging legislators to provide additional funding to the Washoe County School District to avoid budget cuts that would affect students and teachers in the upcoming school year.
Sandoval says there's no state error to blame for a newly projected budget shortfall for the district but that students will be hurt without state action this late in the budget process.
Sandoval's call to provide the district with so-called "bridge funding" doesn't provide details but he says it'd give district officials time to reconsider district budgets.
School district officials have said they were shocked to learn this week that a new state funding formula would result in what the district superintendent calls a "significant shortfall" of at least $6.6 million in each of each of the next two fiscal years.
___
12:10 p.m.
Washoe County School District officials say they're surprised to learn that a new state school funding formula will result in what the superintendent calls a "significant shortfall" of at least $6.6 million in each of each of the next two years.
According to Superintendent Traci Davis, the Reno-area district is set to receive the lowest per pupil funding amount in the state.
Davis says district officials are working with the state Nevada Department of Education to try to resolve the issue, which she says is the result of a miscalculation.
The state disputes that characterization and says slow enrollment growth and increased local property taxes appear to be the causes of the changes in the district's state funding.
Gov. Brian Sandoval says his office is reviewing the situation.
