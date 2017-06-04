Business & Real Estate

June 04, 2017 6:32 AM

Law could allow guns at Nashville bus hub used by schools

By JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Nashville's bus hub, where thousands of school children catch rides, may soon have to let people carry around loaded guns under a new law in Tennessee.

Barring some legal challenge, the law allows cities and counties to ban guns at most public facilities only if they use metal detectors and increase security.

Transit officials worry the broadly worded law could allow guns on buses. They say it's logistically impossible to add metal detectors at stations and search bags on buses before the law takes effect on July 1. And they say airport-style security in a public transit system would cost millions and create commuter chaos.

Opponents fear more guns in urban transit systems will put children's lives at risk, but supporters say the law enables people to protect themselves.

