The Latest: Kansas lawmakers tie tax plan to school funding

5:06 p.m.
Kansas legislators are tying a plan to increase income taxes to another measure that would increase spending on public schools.
Republican negotiators for the House and Senate agreed Sunday on a plan for raising more than $1 billion over two years by increasing income taxes. The negotiators agreed on another plan to phase in a $285 million school funding increase over two years.
GOP negotiators agreed to put both plans into a single bill. The House planned to vote on the package Sunday night. Democrats opposed the tactic.
GOP leaders believe the tax increase has a better chance of passing if it is tied to school funding.
Kansas faces budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019, and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.
3:25 p.m.
A top Republican in the Kansas Senate says he's open to a new plan from other GOP lawmakers for raising taxes to fix the state budget and boost spending on public schools.
Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning of Overland Park said Sunday that he is willing to consider a proposal to combine the new tax plan with a school funding plan in a single bill if it will help the tax plan pass.
House Majority Leader Don Hineman of Dighton suggested the move after outlining a proposal to raise more than $1 billion over two years by increasing income taxes.
The move would be highly unusual. Lawmakers usually separate tax measures from spending and policy proposals.
But GOP leaders in the House have struggled to build support for tax proposals.
2:30 p.m.
Top Republican legislators in Kansas have a new plan to raise income taxes to fix the state budget and provide additional dollars to public schools.
House Majority Leader Don Hineman of Dighton outlined the proposal Sunday during a meeting of House Republicans.
The plan would raise more than $1 billion over two years by increasing income tax rates and ending an exemption for 330,000-plus farmers and business owners. It rolls back past income tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.
Hineman said GOP leaders may try to put the tax plan and a measure for increasing spending on public schools into a single, big bill.
Kansas faces budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019, and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.
