Business & Real Estate

June 04, 2017 2:04 PM

Rhode Island bill would speed up real estate development

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A proposal to speed up the process for Rhode Island developers to get big building projects approved is moving through the state legislature but raising concerns from some towns.

The state House of Representatives voted last week to pass the legislation, moving it to the Senate.

The bill's sponsor, Democratic House Majority Leader Joseph Shekarchi, says it'll cut the time it takes for developers to get certifications and decision-making for major land development or subdivisions.

Affordable housing developers and building trade groups support it. Town planners say it wouldn't give them enough time to review big projects.

It would cut from 60 to 25 days the time a municipality can take to certify a preliminary plan; and from 120 to 90 days to approve or deny a completed application.

