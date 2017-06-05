Recent editorials published in Nebraska newspapers

McCook Gazette. June 2, 2017
The annual Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska won't be passing through western Nebraska this year, starting in Falls City on Sunday and winding up in Tekamah next Saturday.
The annual Tour de Nebraska bicycle ride, featured in a story on today's Outdoors page starts in St. Paul June 21 and stops in Loup City, Broken Bow and Ord before returning to St. Paul five days later.
We've already seen a number of long-distance bicyclists passing through the area, in addition to local riders, and there is no shortage of motorized two-wheelers all summer long for events such as this weekend's Heart Heroes poker run and the annual Sturgis migration later in the summer.
Two wheels are inherently less stable than four or more, so it's important for car and truck drivers to watch out for bicyclists and motorcyclists.
Some general tips:
(asterisk) Don't pass a bicyclist until you can see that you can safely do so. Nebraska law requires you to leave at least three feet between your vehicle and the bicycle. Make sure you take your mirrors into account, as serious accidents can result from mirrors clipping cyclists.
Three feet is a minimum; more is better in case the bicyclist has to avoid a pothole, glass or other obstacles. Drag from a passing vehicle can pull a cyclist off balance and out of control.
(asterisk) Pass as slowly and smoothly as you can — it's unnerving for bicyclists when you suddenly accelerate.
(asterisk) Avoid honking your horn, which might startle cyclists. Most of them wear mirrors and are aware of approaching vehicles, but give a "friendly beep" if you must.
Motorcycles need additional consideration.
(asterisk) Beware your blind spots. They can be easy to miss when turning or switching lanes. Turn your head as well as checking your mirrors when turning or merging.
(asterisk) Slow down behind motorcycles. They don't handle the road the same way as cars, and can be much more sensitive to changes in the road. They also maneuver much faster than cars can, so slow down to make sure you have time to react.
(asterisk) Don't tailgate. Leaving room between you and a motorcycle in front of you is essential to helping prevent accidents.
(asterisk) Use your turn signals. That's important whether or not there are motorcycles nearby.
(asterisk) Dim your headlights. High beams are more blinding for motorcyclists, so it's important to dim when you pass them on the roads at night.
(asterisk) Be careful taking left turns. All turns can be dangerous for cyclists, but left turns are especially dangerous due to your blind spots.
(asterisk) Don't drink and drive. Drinking and driving or distracted driving makes sharing the road more dangerous for everyone.
Omaha World-Herald May 31, 2017
Time to settle who has authority over state commissions
Nebraska state government has a variety of independent boards and commissions. In many cases they have important duties. These Nebraskans contribute significantly to the state, and their service should be appreciated.
At the same time, the public expects these boards to manage their operations and finances responsibly. And these independent bodies certainly are not a law unto themselves.
In recent years some of these boards have fallen short of the needed standard by failing to provide adequate supervision of state employees carrying out daily duties and handling budgets, leading to a series of questionable actions revealed by audits.
This was the case with the state Brand Commission (which has taken a series of steps to remedy the problems) and the state Tourism Commission (whose membership and duties are being revamped under legislation passed into law this year).
Now a new audit by the staff of State Auditor Charlie Janssen is pointing to stumbles by a third group, the state Board of Parole. The board became independent from the Department of Correctional Services in 2015 after a special legislative committee recommended that change to separate it from outside pressures on the granting of parole.
It's no surprise when an audit picks up minor goofs and miscues, but one of the audit findings for the Board of Parole is particularly concerning and puzzling.
Members of the Board of Parole receive a full-time salary exceeding $77,000, and paid sick and vacation leave is permitted. But, the auditors concluded, the board took a step too far and exceeded its authority when it paid out $57,954 in unused sick and vacation leave to departing board members.
In reaching that conclusion, the Auditor's Office pointed to detailed examination of the Nebraska Constitution, state statutes and attorney general's opinions.
The Board of Parole chairwoman has publicly disagreed with the finding, saying the payments reflect long-standing policy for the board, whose members are appointed by the governor to six-year terms with legislative approval.
It's puzzling that the state hadn't settled this question of commission authority long ago. Nebraska needs clarity and uniformity on how the state's independent boards and commissions handle such matters.
State senators should draw up legislation next year, hold a hearing to gather information and settle this issue once and for all.
Lincoln Journal Star June 1, 2017
Cuts must not wound NU into future
With a $49 million funding gap to close, the University of Nebraska's Board of Regents will have to consider both deep cost reductions and tuition hikes at its Thursday meeting.
Although the decisions the board makes will no doubt be painful, they will be necessary to balance the books following the Legislature's action to slash the university's funding. The state's financial struggle means that Nebraska's best chance to better itself - the university — will not be as strong or as effective in the next two years as it was in the previous two.
But moving forward, the university system cannot be further weakened. Additional tuition hikes or cuts to programs will likely create more hardship for the university, which supports roughly 14,000 jobs today and trains tens of thousands more for future work to improve Nebraska.
"It will absolutely impact services; it will impact students," Hank Bounds, the university's president, told reporters Tuesday. "You don't remove $30 million and expect to be the same organization you were before that happened. We are absolutely cutting into our ability to meet the need of faculty, staff and students."
This fall, students are forecast to pay 5.4 percent more per credit hour despite a university that will have fewer faculty and resources to support them. Despite the proposed tuition hikes, the university is banking on increasing enrollment to help offset the funding cuts.
Paying more money for a lesser product isn't a sustainable business model. Meanwhile, the university's academic offerings must remain strong for that effort to succeed, a battle with which other states' public colleges have struggled following budget crunches.
College is more important - yet increasingly less affordable - than ever before, and the proposed tuition increases would add a few thousand dollars to the debt load of students at its four campuses. College graduates earn an average of 56 percent more than those with just a high school diploma, per the Economic Policy Institute.
Forbes reports that student loan debt nationwide has reached $1.3 trillion, which exceeds the 2016 gross domestic product of Russia - the world's 12th-largest economy in the International Monetary Fund. Roughly 60 percent of 2015 graduates of Nebraska colleges had student loan debt, averaging $26,235, according to USA Today.
No matter how staggering these figures are, they, and the need for a college education, will only grow. This state must continue to provide an attainable, quality education for its university students, because that investment has paid — and will continue to pay -- great dividends for all Nebraskans.
But those benefits won't be realized if these or future cuts are too deep and permanently scar the university system. The regents will make hard decisions Thursday. They must be spared from again having to wound both students' finances and academic programs in years to come.
The Grand Island Independent June 1, 2017
Trump budget plan unlikely to build support
It seems every president's budget gets the same reaction once it reaches Congress: DOA or dead on arrival.
And that was exactly the response President Donald Trump received when he sent his first budget proposal to Congress last week. It landed with a thud, and was quickly pushed aside.
It happened with Barack Obama and it happened with George W. Bush.
Why are a president's budget plans so quickly discarded? One reason is that the president overreaches. Obama sought to increase spending too much. For Trump, he's under fire for proposing major cuts to social programs such as Medicaid.
Presidents know that Congress is going to go its own way no matter what the president proposes. So in their budgets, they are often reaching out to their political base or scoring political points, knowing what they propose will never be enacted.
Another reason is that congressional members have their own priorities, and their main one is getting re-elected. So members of Congress are fiercely protective of programs important to people in their home states.
Representatives and senators don't want to give up their power, which is the power of the purse strings.
Unfortunately, Congress hasn't been doing its job. In 2015, Congress passed its first budget in six years and for only the second time in eight years.
In actuality, the budget is a nonbinding outline. There are a dozen annual spending bills that must be passed. Often, when Congress can't agree, a spending bill is carried over from one year to the next.
President Trump's budget calls for a 10 percent increase in defense spending and $2.6 billion more for border security. He also is seeking tax reductions.
To cover increased military spending and tax reductions, he is proposing major cuts in social programs. In the next 10 years, the budget proposes cutting $800 billion from Medicaid and $272 billion from welfare programs, including $192 billion from food assistance.
All of these measures may be too extreme. Military spending does need to be increased. With threats around the globe, more defense spending is warranted, but how much it should be increased is debatable.
Also, welfare rolls grew way too much during the Obama administration. Some tightening is necessary. Trump's budget, though, may go too far.
What is most disturbing are some of the measures impacting rural America. The president is proposing cutting federal crop insurance programs by $29 billion in the next decade. His plan would cap subsidies paid to farmers for crop insurance at $40,000 and would impose new means testing for crop insurance.
The plan would pull the safety net out from under American agriculture at a time when the rural economy is hurting because of low commodity prices.
The federal government needs to be moving toward a balanced budget and promoting greater growth in the economy. There's no doubt that difficult choices will have to be made.
However, Trump's budget needs Congress to give it a critical look. Some cuts go too far and will hurt the economy in areas where it needs to be bolstered.
