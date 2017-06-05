Business & Real Estate

June 05, 2017 8:13 AM

Early voting opens Tuesday on Pine Bluff tax increase try

The Associated Press
PINE BLUFF, Ark.

Early voting starts Tuesday in Pine Bluff on a temporary five-eighths-cent sales tax increase.

Proponents say the seven-year levy will revive the southeastern Arkansas city of 50,000. Opponents say that a "Go Forward Pine Bluff" initiative to be funded by public and private money will take power away from the people and create government secrecy.

Election Day is June 13. Amid concerns that disabled voters might not have easy access to polls during the early voting period, Jefferson County Judge Henry "Hank" Wilkins IV says parking spots for county elected officials on the west side of the county courthouse will be used for handicapped parking. Wilkins said that, last year, some voters had to park blocks away from the courthouse.

If approved, Pine Bluff's sales tax would climb to 10.375 percent.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

5 new local home-delivery services

5 new local home-delivery services 2:00

5 new local home-delivery services
Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month 2:28

Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month
This Malibu summer rental is yours for $25K per month, landlord is Leonardo DiCaprio 0:53

This Malibu summer rental is yours for $25K per month, landlord is Leonardo DiCaprio

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos