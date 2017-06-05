UN chief warns oceans are 'under threat as never before'

FILE- In this Aug. 13, 2015, file photo, a plastic bottle lies among other debris washed ashore on the Indian Ocean beach in Uswetakeiyawa, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, June 5, 2017, opened the first-ever U.N. conference on oceans with a warning that the lifeblood of the planet is "under threat as never before," with one recent study warning that discarded plastic garbage could outweigh fish by 2050 if nothing is done. Gemunu Amarasinghe, File AP Photo