June 05, 2017 6:44 PM

Congressional delegation tries to stop farmer's deportation

Hawaii's congressional delegation is urging U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to stop the deportation of a Hawaii coffee farmer.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono says she spoke with Kelly over the phone and asked him to exercise his discretionary authority to allow Andres Magana Ortiz to stay.

Magana Ortiz must report to a Honolulu immigration office Thursday with a bag packed to return to Mexico.

Attorney James Stanton says his client entered Arizona illegally in 1989 when he was 15. Magana Ortiz is married to a U.S. citizen who is petitioning for him to become a legal permanent resident.

His case gained attention after a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge criticized the Trump administration's order to deport him. The court lacked authority to block the order.

