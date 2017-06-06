Ex-player's NFL pension garnished to repay charity theft

FILE - This May 29, 2013, file photo shows former NFL player Reggie Rucker after a news conference in Cleveland. Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Reggie Rucker will have nearly $400 a month garnished from his NFL pension payments after stealing from his nonviolence nonprofit groups. Rucker was sentenced last year to 21 months in prison and ordered to pay $110,000 for using money from two charities to pay gambling debts and personal expenses. David Richard, File AP Photo