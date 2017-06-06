Business & Real Estate

June 06, 2017 8:10 AM

After Trump blasts Paris, NC may expand solar power market

By EMERY P. DALESIO AP Business Writer
RALEIGH, N.C.

Conservative lawmakers are looking to extend the growth of renewable energy in North Carolina just days after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would exit the Paris climate agreement because curbing fossil fuels would hamper the economy.

State House members introduced legislation Tuesday negotiated between the country's largest electric company and renewable energy interests.

Charlotte-based Duke Energy said the proposed legislation would save consumers $850 million over 10 years in what it pays for renewable energy.

Renewable energy groups say the measure extends the utility's requirement to use more solar and biofuels power.

Businesses and homeowners could avoid big upfront costs by leasing rooftop solar panels from installers instead of buying. State utilities regulators will study rooftop solar owners selling their excess power to the grid.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

5 new local home-delivery services

5 new local home-delivery services 2:00

5 new local home-delivery services
Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month 2:28

Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month
This Malibu summer rental is yours for $25K per month, landlord is Leonardo DiCaprio 0:53

This Malibu summer rental is yours for $25K per month, landlord is Leonardo DiCaprio

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos