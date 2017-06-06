Deal for Beckham's Miami soccer stadium land gets approval

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2014, file photo, David Beckham, surrounded by Miami-Dade police officers, fans and reporters, arrives at Kendall Soccer Park to visit and greet South Florida soccer fans and players in Miami. David Beckham may finally be moving closer to bringing an MLS team to Miami. County commissioners are planning to vote Tuesday, June 6, 2017, on a deal that would give Beckham the last piece of land he needs for a stadium site. Alan Diaz, File AP Photo