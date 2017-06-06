Business & Real Estate

June 06, 2017 11:06 AM

Federal judge dismissed lawsuit over failed tribal project

The Associated Press
GREEN BAY, Wis.

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the City of Green Bay filed by an Oneida tribal corporation over a failed waste-to-energy project.

The city revoked a conditional use permit for Oneida Seven Generations after construction had already started on its plant that would turn municipal solid waste into energy. The corporation sued the city, seeking to recover $5 million in expenses and $16 million in lost profits.

WLUK-TV (http://bit.ly/2rQgznB ) reports Judge William Griesbach, in a ruling Tuesday, said that since the tribal corporation had earlier won a state court ruling reversing the city's permit revocation, it had the opportunity to proceed with the project, but chose to abandon it and therefore was not entitled to damages.

