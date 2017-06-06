2 investigations end, 2 remain for Oregon sheriff's office

Two state investigations into the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office have closed, while two others remain open.
The Bend Bulletin reported (http://bit.ly/2qYVSH0 ) Monday that Crystal Lynn Jansen, a corrections deputy, has pulled a gender-discrimination complaint she previously filed, but plans to pursue the case in civil court instead.
The other closed investigation was into a complaint made by Deputy Ronny Dozier, who claimed his veteran status was overlooked twice when it came time for promotions. The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries found the office's hiring process to be unorthodox and lacking in transparency, but stated Dozier's allegations were unfounded.
The remaining two investigations are into one complaint of gender discrimination by Deputy Jennifer Gaspard and a complaint of unwarranted paid administrative leave by Lt. Tim Leak.
