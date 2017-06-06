Business & Real Estate

June 06, 2017 8:06 PM

Cellphone tax to pay for deaf services passed by lawmakers

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

A new 4.5-cent monthly tax will be added to Louisiana cellphone bills if the governor agrees with a bill backed by lawmakers.

The dollars would pay for technology assistance and services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Current law imposes a 5-cent monthly tax on landline phones, with the money deposited into the Telecommunications for the Deaf Fund. The bill would drop that rate to 4.5 cents a month but expand the tax to wireless services.

The bill by Rep. Patricia Smith, a Baton Rouge Democrat, received final legislative passage with an 85-8 vote Tuesday. If Gov. John Bel Edwards agrees to the proposal, the new tax would take effect Oct. 1. It would raise an estimated $4.7 million annually.

___

House Bill 582: www.legis.la.gov

