June 06, 2017 7:50 PM

House Speaker: Agreement reached on casino-related bill

By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

Connecticut House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM'-oh-wits) says a tentative deal has been reached that could ultimately lead to a new tribal casino.

The Democrat told The Associated Press Tuesday night the House of Representatives plans to vote on legislation that includes provisions aimed at gaining support for a separate Senate bill that would allow the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to build a casino in East Windsor to compete with a new MGM Resorts casino in Massachusetts.

Aresimowicz says the bill allows Sportech to have eight more off-track betting licenses, for a total of 24 locations. It creates an entertainment sharing agreement between the tribes and entertainment arenas across Connecticut with 5,000 or more seats and requires the Department of Consumer Protection to set up a framework for possible sports betting.

