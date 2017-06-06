Alaska governor urges compromise for a budget deal

A day after offering a coolly received budget plan, Gov. Bill Walker invited Alaska legislators to come up with a compromise of their own. But he says everyone must be willing to yield.
Walker says Alaska is in a time of crisis, with no plan to address the state's deficit and a potential government shutdown looming.
He urged members of the public to tell their legislators it's OK to compromise.
Walker offered a plan Monday after he said legislative negotiations had stalled. He said none of the legislative caucuses endorsed his proposal and he understood the passion of those who spoke against it.
He says he's not wild about it, either, and had to back off commitments he previously made because they weren't doable.
Comments