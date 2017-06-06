Trade group announces grants to improve gathering spaces

A Detroit-area trade group has announced grants aimed at revitalizing community gathering spaces.
The Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors says it's looking to partner with local governments or organizations through a placemaking grant initiative.
Small Improvement Project grants range from $1,000 to $2,500 and are designed for projects that can make a large impact with little funding. Shifting the Paradigm Project grants range from $2,500 to $5,000 and are designed to help transform a neighborhood or community.
Projects must be part of a strategic or community plan and accessible to residents.
Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors Chief Executive Duane Marsh says placemaking "can take any shape, whether it's building a community garden, pocket park, pedestrian plaza or others."
The group represents more than 7,200 real estate agents.
