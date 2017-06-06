Business & Real Estate

June 06, 2017 4:58 PM

Trade group announces grants to improve gathering spaces

The Associated Press
SOUTHFIELD, Mich.

A Detroit-area trade group has announced grants aimed at revitalizing community gathering spaces.

The Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors says it's looking to partner with local governments or organizations through a placemaking grant initiative.

Small Improvement Project grants range from $1,000 to $2,500 and are designed for projects that can make a large impact with little funding. Shifting the Paradigm Project grants range from $2,500 to $5,000 and are designed to help transform a neighborhood or community.

Projects must be part of a strategic or community plan and accessible to residents.

Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors Chief Executive Duane Marsh says placemaking "can take any shape, whether it's building a community garden, pocket park, pedestrian plaza or others."

The group represents more than 7,200 real estate agents.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

5 new local home-delivery services

5 new local home-delivery services 2:00

5 new local home-delivery services
Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month 2:28

Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month
This Malibu summer rental is yours for $25K per month, landlord is Leonardo DiCaprio 0:53

This Malibu summer rental is yours for $25K per month, landlord is Leonardo DiCaprio

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos