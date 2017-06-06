Business & Real Estate

Demolition of abandoned Richmond hospital could cost $8M

RICHMOND, Ind.

Officials are estimating it will cost nearly $8 million for cleanup and demolition of an abandoned hospital complex in Richmond that's become an eyesore targeted by vandals and thieves.

Mayor Dave Snow says that's the best projection by the contractor completing contamination surveys of the former Reid Hospital property. The facility has gone unused since the hospital moved to a new site in 2008. An out-of-state owner stopped paying property taxes in 2011.

The Palladium-Items reports (http://pinews.co/2rRA13f ) vandalism damage has made the removal of hazardous materials such as asbestos and lead more complicated.

City Council members voted this week to approve applying for a no-interest loan from a state fund for cleaning up contaminated sites.

