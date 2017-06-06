The Latest: GOP sponsor of gas tax bill wins primary race

The Latest on New Jersey's state legislative races (all times local):
9:40 p.m.
State Sen. Steven Oroho has defeated William Hayden, of Branchville, in the 24th Legislative District's Republican primary.
Oroho was a co-sponsor last year of legislation that established an eight-year $16 billion transportation trust fund and cut the sales and estate taxes. The legislation also hiked the gas tax by 23 cents.
Hayden is a transportation department staffer. He used "Remember the Gas Tax" as his slogan and said he opposed the hike.
The northwestern New Jersey district includes parts of Morris, Sussex and Warren counties.
Oroho is a certified financial planner and has served in the Senate since 2008. He will face Democratic attorney Jennifer Hamilton in the Nov. 7 general election.
_____
8 a.m.
Voters in New Jersey are heading to the polls on Tuesday to elect Democratic and Republican candidates for November's legislative election.
There are contests in eight state Senate and fifteen Assembly races. Voters will elect a new 120-member Legislature in November.
New Jersey's 40 legislative districts each include two Assembly members and one state senator. Democrats currently control both chambers.
None of the Democratic or Republican parties' top leaders face primary challenges on Tuesday. In some of the contested races, the campaigns are among candidates of the party that has traditionally failed to win the general election.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
