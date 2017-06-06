Business & Real Estate

June 06, 2017 9:09 PM

Village says festival will go on despite contract dispute

The Associated Press
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio

The mayor of a southwestern Ohio village pledges that its annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival will go on despite a pending dispute with the operators over the police hired as security for the event.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2rQbqMy ) that the Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce sent a letter Monday to the village of Waynesville about village demands concerning the festival.

Waynesville canceled its contract with the chamber last year amid a dispute over the costs of police security and liability required by new regulations approved by the village council.

The chamber says its insurance company can't comply with the village's demands and that the new rules break state law.

Mayor Dave Stubbs says the festival will go on as planned.

It's scheduled for Oct. 14 and 15.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

5 new local home-delivery services

5 new local home-delivery services 2:00

5 new local home-delivery services
Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month 2:28

Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month
This Malibu summer rental is yours for $25K per month, landlord is Leonardo DiCaprio 0:53

This Malibu summer rental is yours for $25K per month, landlord is Leonardo DiCaprio

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos