Labor's Acosta to defend Trump plan to cut anti-bias office

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta is defending President Donald Trump's budget plan to cut back an office that enforces civil rights in the workplace.
He's expected to face questions Wednesday from a House panel considering its own spending plan for the government. Democrats say the civil rights cut is part of a government-wide effort by the administration to water down the government's role policing discrimination complaints.
Acosta is the son of Cuban immigrants and the only Latino in Trump's Cabinet. He also is a former head of the Justice Department's civil rghts division.
He is also facing questions about other issues facing the Labor Department, such as raising the minimum wage and overtime policies. Trump has promised to make American workers a priority.
