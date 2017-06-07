South Africa's ANC party to court disenchanted middle class

FILE -- In this photo taken Monday, May 1, 2017, South African President Jacob Zuma attends a May Day rally in Bloemfontein, South Africa, where he was jeered by labor unionists and his speech was cancelled. South Africa's ruling party says it is worried about a loss of support in the growing, urban middle class of one of Africa's biggest economies because of scandals surrounding Zuma. Khothatso Mokone, File AP Photo