FILE -- In this photo taken Monday, May 1, 2017, South African President Jacob Zuma attends a May Day rally in Bloemfontein, South Africa, where he was jeered by labor unionists and his speech was cancelled. South Africa's ruling party says it is worried about a loss of support in the growing, urban middle class of one of Africa's biggest economies because of scandals surrounding Zuma. Khothatso Mokone, File AP Photo
Business & Real Estate

June 07, 2017 6:54 AM

South Africa's ANC party to court disenchanted middle class

The Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG

South Africa's ruling party says it is worried about a loss of support in the growing, urban middle class of one of Africa's biggest economies because of scandals surrounding President Jacob Zuma.

Gwede Mantashe, secretary general of the African National Congress, told foreign media on Wednesday that the party must work to engage the middle class and "make them understand us."

Mantashe says South Africa's middle class benefited from freedoms at the end of white minority rule in 1994. But he says it does not give unconditional support to the ANC, the main anti-apartheid movement before taking power.

The ANC lost several major metropolitan areas to the political opposition in last year's elections, which capitalized on discontent with Zuma and perceptions that top levels of the government are corrupt.

Comments

