Los Angeles releases draft marijuana business regulations

FILE - In this April 20, 2017, file photo, in celebration of the 4/20 holiday bud-tenders help customers at ShowGrow, a medical marijuana dispensary in downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles officials are releasing proposed regulations for governing the emerging commercial marijuana industry in the city. The release Thursday, June 8, 2017, sets in motion a 60-day public comment period prior to further action by the City Council. Councilman Paul Koretz says release of the draft ordinance is a crucial step to prepare for the Jan. 1 statewide legalization of cannabis. Richard Vogel, File AP Photo