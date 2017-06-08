Business & Real Estate

June 08, 2017 12:41 PM

Rhode Island legal pot backers propose compromise

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island state lawmakers who want to legalize recreational marijuana before retail pot shops open in Massachusetts are proposing a scaled-back alternative.

Legalization advocates announced the plan Thursday after their earlier legislation stalled. They're calling it "incremental legalization," because it would legalize adult marijuana possession but wouldn't yet authorize retail sales.

Sen. Joshua Miller and Rep. Scott Slater, both Democrats, say it's a compromise. They're looking for progress as lawmakers prepare to adjourn for the year.

But top leaders of the state Senate and House said Thursday they're opposed.

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, also Democrats, are backing a rival bill that would hold off the legalization debate and form a 22-person commission to study the issue.

The House could vote on that bill next week.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

5 new local home-delivery services

5 new local home-delivery services 2:00

5 new local home-delivery services
Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month 2:28

Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month
This Malibu summer rental is yours for $25K per month, landlord is Leonardo DiCaprio 0:53

This Malibu summer rental is yours for $25K per month, landlord is Leonardo DiCaprio

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos